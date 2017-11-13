Donald Trump Asked Chinese President for Help With the UCLA Shoplifters

Donald Trump personally spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the UCLA basketball players currently being detained in China, according to David Nakamura of the Washington Post. Trump was visiting at the time that LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, and Jalen Hill were detained after being caught on camera shoplifting from three stores at a high-end mall attached to the team hotel. They are currently still under house arrest at the hotel in Hangzhou, and did not travel back with the rest of the team.

After Trump raised the matter, Xi promised to look into the case and ensure that the players be treated fairly and expeditiously, said a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

It’s expected that it could take a week or two to resolve. According to the Post’s source, the charges have been reduced and the case is proceeding to a resolution.

The players are fortunate to be in a high profile situation that can draw the attention of the President. Not a smart move to shoplift anywhere, but definitely not in a foreign country.