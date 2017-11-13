How Do You Feel About This Trio of Replacements for Mike Francesa?

Neil Best and Bob Raissman are both reporting that WFAN’s replacements for Mike Francesa will be Bart Scott, Chris Carlin, and Maggie Gray. Scott is a former Jet who’s presently on ESPN Radio in New York.

Carlin was once a producer for Mike and the Mad Dog and is currently a host in Philadelphia, and Gray works at SI and CBS Sports Radio. Carlin and Scott had been rumored for some time while Gray came out of nowhere.

People who reportedly turned down the job include Chris Simms, Kim Jones, Max Kellerman, and Adam Schein.

It goes without saying that Carlin, Scott, and Gray will be a VERY different show than the one Francesa has been hosting on WFAN and that they will need to attract some new audience as some people who have listened to Francesa and Mike and the Mad Dog for the past 30 years peter out. This group, and their ratings, will be under a microscope.

What are your thoughts on this trio?