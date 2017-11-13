LeBron James Seriously Annoyed a Random Commuter on the New York City Subway

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks tonight at Madison Square Garden. The Cavaliers had a shoot-around this morning and then faced the prospect of a 45-minute bus ride back to their hotel. The team instead went for the 6-minute subway ride. LeBron James posted footage of he and his large, famous, rich friends riding the subway like normal folks. Normal folks like the guy sitting next to LeBron who wanted nothing to do with being a part of a video on The Uninterrupted Twitter feed.

This is the quintessential NYC reaction to somebody randomly recording video of you on the subway. When you’re using public transportation you are not there to make friends. You’re certainly not there for some complete stranger to put you on social media. So sometimes you have to tell one of the most famous people in the world to get that phone the heck out of your face. Even if it means a professional security guard might try to beat you.