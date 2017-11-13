Left Tackle Flipping Into End Zone After Hook-and-Lateral is One of the Cockiest Things You'll Ever See

Division III Heidelberg (Ohio) led Capital by 23 points in the third quarter of Saturday’s game, so it was the perfect time for the ol’ left tackle hook-and-lateral play. Quarterback Tyler Stoyle lofted a pass to Demetrius Magee, who pitched it to a rumbling Brock Riggs.

Riggs put even more panache on the play by flipping into the end zone.

Some would say that part was unnecessary. Others would say all of it was unnecessary. But what’s the point in getting up in the morning if you can’t have some fun at an opponent’s expense?

Heidelberg ended up squeaking past Capital, 63-20.