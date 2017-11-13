Roundup: RIP Gossip Columnist Liz Smith; Mel Gibson Returns to Hollywood & Celtics Win Without Kyrie

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman … “KC detective ends interview after suspect answers question with ‘loud fart’” … the National Enquirer had a story about how Charlie Sheen was accused of raping 13-Year-Old Corey Haim in the 1980s … RIP gossip columnist Liz Smith … two places I enjoy, but haven’t eaten at in years: Panera Beard bought Au Bon Pain … the brother of rapper Nicki Minaj was found guilty of child rape … I’d suggest watching Ben Simmons talk to Maverick Carter – especially the LSU stuff … “Air Force Academy cadet wrote racial slur outside his own dorm room” … 11 years after his career was over, Mel Gibson is back in Hollywood …
Why the Alabama and New England football dynasties are near the end; LaVar Ball has more problems than Lonzo’s slow star; and ranking the QBs under the age of 30. [Podcast]
Without Kyrie Irving, the Celtics somehow beat the Raptors. Rookie Jayson Tatum went for 13-7-6 and emerging reserve Terry Rozier added 16 points. [Herald]
It took seven years, but the police have finally found murder weapon in the Lorenzen Wright murder. [Commercial Appeal]
Despite two 4th quarter interceptions, and nothing from Leonard Fournette, the Jags won and they’re 6-3. I’m telling you, they can make a postseason run. [Times-Union]
If you’re looking for a press release on a women’s club in New York disguised as a story, this right here is for you. [NYT]
Butch Jones told a Tennessee commit to “find a place to go, quickly” because it was clear that the Vols were firing him. [Orlando Sentinel]
There are enough scouts in the NFL that of course some of them will like Josh Allen. NFL egos think they can fix anyone. [Yahoo Sports]
The 76ers could be dominant soon? Guess my bet about winning more games than the Clippers this year is gonna hit! [538]
Here’s a large coconut crab killing a bird. [via New Scientist]
Comments