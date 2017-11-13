The Buffalo Streaker Looks Like He Had the Time of His Life, Will Probably Get a Few Dates Out of It

The best play for Buffalo came late in the fourth quarter when a streaker went all out and ran the length of the field. Blurry video emerged of his jaunt. But that did not capture it. Here, take a look at this guy.

That is a man oblivious to the performance of the home team and just loving life in a brisk breeze.

That’s also a nice tattoo of what looks like a dinosaur on a woman in bikini body. That is quite the photogenic streaker.

The Buffalo News confirms that his name is Tristan Lambright, who uses the name “Señor Wiener” on his Facebook page, and is his pseudonym when competing in roller derby. But don’t worry, mom has his back and still wants you to know that he would be quite the catch.

“He is very easygoing and kindhearted,” she said. “He was basically raised by me and my sister. He’s my tender-hearted boy.” Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? Parker described her son as supportive of women’s causes, especially the recent #MeToo campaign on social media. The campaign seeks to raise public awareness about sexual assault and sexual abuse of women. Some of the comments she’s received about her son surprised her, Parker said. “Your son is hot,” Parker said, describing the sentiment of many texts she received since Sunday’s game. “Friends are coming out of the woodwork,” she said. “I mean I always knew he was cute.”

So while he may not be back in a NFL stadium for awhile, there is a lot of upside here (besides not having to watch the Bills). There’s a good chance that this sexy streaker gets some digits when the ladies find out he is a sensitive soul who is into social issues.