The narrative headed into tonight’s Knicks-Cavs game was that LeBron chided Phil Jackson for picking Frank Ntilikina over Dennis Smith Jr., while Kanter had his teammate’s back.

When the teams met on the court, Ntilikina and LeBron bumped each other after a basket. They had some words, and Kanter again had Ntilikina’s back, getting up into LeBron’s face until they were separated:

Things getting chippy between LeBron and the Knicks 👀 pic.twitter.com/zAhQt6QSvz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2017

This already feels like a game that will come down to the wire.