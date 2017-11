Miami mollywhooped Notre Dame on the field on Saturday night. Whether and to what extent the U is back is a topic for another discussion, but now we need to talk about this skirmish between fans in the concourse:

We beating ND on the field but some UM fans got painted 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Dg20GLWGlA — ® (@RIFAYAYO) November 12, 2017

First came the posturing, then came the beer toss, then came the madness. No security anywhere to be seen — the video cuts out as a Miami fan is trying to play peacemaker — and I’m not sure there’s a winner to be found here either.

