VIDEO: Referee Walt Coleman Caught a Dion Lewis Fumble, Handed it Back to Him

The New England Patriots beat the pants off the Denver Broncos last night so it’s not as if this bizarre first-half play would have made a difference. At the same time, the NFL probably isn’t thrilled that one of its referees, Walt Coleman, grabbed a live ball and handed it to a player. It’s quite clear that Dion Lewis simply forgot to take a knee before tossing the football to Coleman but that’s a rather significant step in the process.

Without rules, we have nothing.

Surely this random act of kindness will keep Patriots fans from complaining about unfair officiating or larger NFL conspiracies against them. Surely.

