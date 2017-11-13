VIDEO: Tennessee State Player Expelled After Punching Strength Coach on Sideline

Tennessee State defensive end Latrelle Lee has been expelled from the school after punching strength coach T.J. Greenstone twice in the head during Saturday’s game against Southeast Missouri.

Greenstone, who played at Vanderbilt, serves as the “get back” guy and was trying to keep Tennessee State players away from the sideline. Video shows Lee throwing and connecting on two punches to Greenstone’s head before the coach falls to the ground.

Lee, who made 18 tackles in his two years as a spot starter, was not playing in the game at the time of the confrontation.

