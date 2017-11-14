Don Imus and Sid Rosenberg Make Fun of the Mike Francesa Replacements

Former WFAN personalities Don Imus and Sid Rosenberg, speaking on WABC this morning, discussed the trio of Mike Francesa replacements: Chris Carlin, Bart Scott, and Maggie Gray. Even after granting that it is no easy task to replace Francesa, they did not seem altogether impressed with the decisions.

Imus joked that “Mike is very very happy with this … I mean Michael Kay” (who hosts drive-time on ESPN Radio in New York in competition with WFAN).

At the end of the segment, Rosenberg — who was reportedly considered for the job but is under contract with WABC — said this trio will be “holding the job until I get there in 2019” with Imus adding, “when it doesn’t work out.”