Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 11: Rex Burkhead Continues to Expand Role

The New England Patriots are always a risky proposition when it comes to the backfield, but I think Rex Burkhead (owned in 20% of leagues) is a decent addition as a high-end flex play, especially in PPR leagues. Mike Gillislee has fallen out of favor (I hope you took my week 1 advice to sell, sell, sell after three touchdowns). Now that Burkhead is healthy, which he was not early, we’ve seen his role expand as an all-purpose weapon. Right now, it’s a platoon of Dion Lewis and Bulkhead with James White serving as a receiving back. Burkhead had 10 carries last week, and also has 10 catches and a touchdown over the last two weeks.

Here are the rest of the Fantasy Football waiver recommendations.

QUARTERBACKS

Ryan Fitzpatrick (36%) vs MIA is my #1 fantasy recommendation off the waiver wire if you need to find a starter, with the return of Mike Evans. If you need a fallback, Drew Stanton (9%) at HOU, against a struggling Texans team is another solid choice this week. You can also risk Blake Bortles (57%) at CLE in a favorable matchup.

RUNNING BACKS

Average and Shallow Leagues: Dion Lewis (63%) should be owned and started going forward. He’s gotten 42 carries over the last three weeks.

Rod Smith (33%) looked better than Darren McFadden and could see his role expand over the next few weeks in Dallas.

Deep Leagues:

Austin Ekeler (6%) outperformed Melvin Gordon, though a late fumble could prove costly. Still, he’s a good upside gamble in case last week wasn’t an aberration. This staff seems less than thrilled with Gordon despite his raw numbers in the offense.

Jamaal Williams (10%), once a hot target in the preseason, and since forgotten, is Mr. Right Now with injuries to the Green Bay running backs. Pick him up and use as a third running back if needed.

Terron Ward (0%) could get enough carries to justify a flex gamble with Devonta Freeman out. He got 9 carries last week and will be spelling Tevin Coleman.

Samaje Perine (16%) hasn’t been impressive so far, but Rob Kelley’s injury gives him another opportunity.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Average and Shallow Leagues: Marqise Lee (60%) should be owned in all leagues and is a top 24 WR right now. He’ll be heavily targeted with Allen Hurns out.

Jamison Crowder (40%) is a good spot start this week for Washington. He’ll have to be heavily involved in the game plan against the Saints.

Corey Davis (58%) is still worth an upside gamble as he works back in the offense after a lengthy absence.

Josh Gordon (44%) is still lurking out there in many leagues. He’s eligible to be active November 27th, one week from Sunday.

Deep Leagues: Corey Coleman (24%) could be back this week, tough matchup against Jacksonville, but should be useful going forward.

Bruce Ellington (0%) scored a TD last week and will be starting in place of Will Fuller.

Keelan Cole (0%), who made a highlight catch a few weeks ago, will see increased time because of Allen Hurns’ injury.

TIGHT ENDS

Average and Shallow Leagues: Charles Clay (48%) is working back in and may be available.

Deep Leagues: Go with Ben Watson (20%) against the Packers, or Julius Thomas (21%) against Tampa Bay.

OVERALL RECOMMENDATIONS

