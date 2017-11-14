Grayson Allen Went All The Way Off Against Michigan State and Duke Looks Gnarly

By the looks of things, this could be a rough season for Grayson Allen haters. The Duke player-of-the-year candidate scored 37 points in a 88-81 win for No. 1 Duke over No. 2 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

He went 7-for-11 from the 3-point line, and these were not exactly wide open shots. This last 3 was a well-guarded, legs-splayed bomb that pretty well sunk the Spartans, and punctuated a night that leaves college basketball in a familiar, if unpopular place: Duke is No. 1, and it possibly has the player of the year.

Freshman Marvin Bagley III left the game with an eye injury in the first half. His status going forward is unclear, but Duke did not seem to suffer from his absence.

Sometimes wacky things happen in the first couple weeks of college basketball, when teams are still putting themselves, together. But it’s hard to imagine Allen facing many better defensive teams than Michigan State, and if he can drop 37 on the Spartans, he could be in for a monster statistical year.