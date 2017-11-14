Grayson Murray Took a Shot at the Champions Tour on Twitter

Grayson Murray has had his fair share of issues with Twitter in his young career. Murray has taken shots at Bryson DeChambeau, called his peers social media activity boring, asked Lindsey Pelas to caddie for him in the Masters Par-3 contest in which he did not participate, and upset European Tour pros.

That’s a lot for a guy to accomplish in his first season on the PGA Tour. Murray has taken quite a bit of backlash for his rhetoric on the social media platform and stepped away from it for a while in May, but just 10 days after re-activating his account, he’s already firing off shots at yet another golf Tour. This time his aim was at the Champions Tour.

While Murray may be correct in some of what he said regarding the Champions Tour, he may also find himself hoping to one day be a member of that Tour because let’s be honest, he very likely isn’t the next Phil, Tiger, or Furyk.

Murray won the Barbasol Championship in July and secured himself a couple of years on the PGA Tour, but as fellow pro Ryan Palmer pointed out, he’ll likely receive a phone call about those tweets that have since been deleted.