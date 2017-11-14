Roundup: Jenny McCarthy vs Steven Seagal; SEC QB Gets DWI; & the Dino-Killing Asteroid

Draya Michele … “Fresno State professor to pay $17,000 after erasing students’ anti-abortion messages” … Bill Gates continues to do good things with his billions … “Letting robots kill without human supervision could save lives” … Jenny McCarthy told a story about how Steven Seagal tried to get her naked when she auditioned for Under Siege 2 … it’s sad when everything I read is further dividing our country, whether it’s gender or race or whatever … “Chinese Buy Yachts, TVs Online to Drive Alibaba Singles’ Day Sales” … do we really need an app telling you if a McDonald’s ice cream machine is down? … “Dino-Killing Asteroid Hit Just the Right Spot to Trigger Extinction” …
Arkansas QB Cole Kelley was arrested Sunday morning and charged with “careless driving” and DWI. The 20-year old redshirt freshman has played in several 4th quarters this season. [KATV]
Carlos Beltran announced his retirement. We’re not going to have the Hall of Fame debate, are we? [Players Tribune]
Funniest part is that despite a “disgraceful” showing on MNF vs the Panthers, the Dolphins are still in the AFC playoff hunt. [Palm Beach Post]
Why the Alabama and New England football dynasties are near the end; LaVar Ball has more problems than Lonzo’s slow star; and ranking the QBs under the age of 30. [Podcast]
Mike Greenberg’s new show is going to be called, “Get Up.” [Chicago Tribune]
Jordan Clarkson admits what most young men should: He wants to succeed for the girls. [LA Times]
College kids were partying when the floor of this apartment collapsed.
This happened in Norway. Please show your kids as a reminder.
