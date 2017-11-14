Kansas' Billy Preston Crashed A Car, It's Causing Problems, And Bill Self's Statement About It Is Hilarious

Kansas is playing Kentucky tonight, but it will be doing so without heralded freshman forward Bill Preston, who recently crashed a car and apparently touched off some sort of a micro-storm at KU.

Check this out:

Billy Preston will not play tonight vs. Kentucky. Coach Bill Self’s full statement: pic.twitter.com/6gTo8OlSM8 — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) November 15, 2017

A “clearer financial picture” on the car. That’s tremendous.

So you figure there’s some question as to who paid for the car and/or has the title to it, a question which would be of some interest to the school’s NCAA compliance office. And if it turned out that there was something untoward about the financial picture on this vehicle, that could wind up rendering Billy Preston ineligible to play, and would raise the possibility that games in which he did play would later have to be forfeited. Or maybe something completely different.

One thing you never do is risk a forfeit to Kentucky.

So this brings KU down to seven scholarship players and makes the Jayhawks a really small team, once you get past 7-foot, 280-pound center Udoka Azabuike. It’s pretty much just him and Mitch Lightfoot, who’s a twiggy 6-8.