Big, Muscular NBA Men Opine on Kings, Queens, and Princesses

LeBron James and Enes Kanter engaged in a bit of competitive machismo during the Cavaliers’ comeback victory over the Knicks last night at Madison Square Garden. The physically imposing men then exchanged some weird trash talk after the game.

“I’ll tell you one thing, this team is really special,” Kanter said. “You ain’t coming to my house and playing that water bottle flip game again. I don’t care who you are. What do you call yourself, ‘King,’ ‘Queen,’ ‘Princess,’ whatever you are. We’re going to fight. Nobody out there is going to punk us. We went out there and played our game. We’re going to go out there and get better every day.”

Funny? Kinda. Problematic? Probably. Who knows?

When informed of the comments, James offered a quick and clever comeback.

“Well, I’m the king, my wife is the queen, and my daughter is the princess so we got all three covered.”

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the on-field NBA action is just a cover for the more interesting and catty soap opera taking place off it. There are just so many feelings.