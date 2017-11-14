NBA USA Today Sports

Lonzo Ball Got Benched Again

Lonzo Ball was benched for the second time this season in the Los Angeles Lakers 100-93 win over the Phoenix Suns. Having shot 3-of-10 from the field Ball came out with 2;47 remaining in the 3rd and the Lakers down 4 to the Phoenix Suns. Ball was benched in favor of his backup, Jordan Clarkson, the Lakers leading scorer on the season.

After getting his first career triple-double and shooting 50% for the first time as a pro over the weekend in Milwaukee, Ball finished the game with 7 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and was a -11. After the game he put on a brave face because the team won.

