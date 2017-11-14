Please Enjoy Some Some Colorful Mike Patrick and Tommy Tuberville Outtakes

NCAAF USA Today Sports

Mike Patrick and Tommy Tuberville called a thrilling Oklahoma State-Iowa State game on Saturday for ESPN. They saved their best stuff for off-the-air. Here’s a sizzle reel of outtakes showing the duo having a grand old time talking about bowel movements, local law enforcement, and other rigors of the job.

Considering what could have popped up in not-intended-for-air footage, this is pretty tame fare.

