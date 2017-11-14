PM Roundup: Sophia Bush, UCLA Shoplifters Headed Home, De La Hoya Calls Out Conor McGregor

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which now believes there are zero consequences for stealing things in China.

More harassment allegations: The criminally-underrated and always awesome Sophia Bush is strongly supporting “One Tree Hill” cast members who are accusing showrunner Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment.

UCLA shoplifters coming home: China has decided to let LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill return to the United States. The three UCLA players will now likely get a token suspension that will have no impact on the team’s long-term prospects and the Bruins will just hope we all forget this ever happened.

De La Hoya calls for fight no one wants: Oscar de la Hoya says he’s thinking about returning to boxing and called out Conor McGregor, saying he could take him out in two rounds. Unfortunately for De La Hoya, that’s a fight no one wants to see. It’d be a bout between two guys who shouldn’t be boxing.

Around the Sports Internet: ESPN inked Scott Van Pelt to a new deal; Conor McGregor finally apologized for his actions at Bellator 187; Could Roger Goodell actually lose his job?; American figure skater Ashley Wagner has had issues at major competitions she now has to overcome.

