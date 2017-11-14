"SportsCenter" on Snapchat Can't Show NFL Highlights, So This is What ESPN Did Instead

The new @SportsCenter on Snapchat does not have NFL highlight rights — Watch what @ESPN said today pic.twitter.com/8M313kCRCw — Rich Greenfield (@RichBTIG) November 14, 2017

On Monday, ESPN debuted SportsCenter on Snapchat. Day 2 of the grand experiment brought an opportunity to cover the Carolina Panthers’ victory over the Miami Dolphins. Here is what was offered.

Not being able to show Monday Night Football highlights on a platform, even as a rights holder, is a tough break. And ESPN certainly chose an interesting work-around, though not a revolutionary one. Blogs like Deadspin and Barstool Sports have been using still pictures and green screens to avoid such restrictions for years.

One can make the argument that SportsCenter’s Snapchat show should be personality — not highlight — driven anyway. Even still, this clip shows a challenge to overcome going forward.