Video: John Calipari Asked Maria Taylor If He Had Her Arm Too Hard, She Told Him, "I'm Not Your Player"

John Calipari was railing against Kentucky’s lackluster rebounding this evening in his halftime interview with ESPN reporter Maria Taylor. During the interview, Cal was grabbing Taylor’s arm and at one point sensed that she was uncomfortable. He asked if he had it too hard, and she said, “It’s really tight … I’m not your player” before quickly changing the topic to Kentucky’s transition offense.

It feels from afar like Cal got caught too much up in the moment criticizing his team’s performance, but the moment felt a little bit awkward. What are your thoughts?