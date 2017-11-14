VIDEO: Ric Flair Hugging Charlotte After She Won WWE Title Was Such a Feel-Good Moment

Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya on WWE Smackdown tonight for the show’s women’s title. It was a great moment for a number of reasons: 1) Charlotte is pretty obviously the most talented women’s performer — and arguably including men as well — combining ring-work and promos on WWE’s roster, 2) It was her hometown and WWE wrestlers like NEVER win in their hometown, and 3) this hug with her father, Ric Flair, after everything he’s been through this year:

Hard not to get a little choked up watching that. WWE can be infuriating sometimes but nothing quite compares to a big payoff.