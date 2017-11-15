Donald Trump Wants His Thank You From the UCLA Basketball Players and He Wants It Now

Donald Trump happened to be touring Asia at the same time that LiAngelo Ball and his fellow UCLA Bruins freshmen were arrested in China. Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help the players and a few days later they were released from hotel arrest and allowed to return home to the United States. They’ve arrived home last night and have yet to publicly thank the president so Trump took to Twitter to remind them to say thank you.

Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

It’s true you should thank someone who helped keep you out of a foreign jail, but it’s also true they were probably told to keep their mouths shut. Not to mention these guys just took a very long flight home and it was 7am when Trump tweeted this.

Either way, this is possibly setting the stage for Donald Trump versus LaVar Ball. UCLA must be more thrilled by the minute.