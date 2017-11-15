Roundup: Living Near the Ocean is Good for Your Brain; Fanny Pack Making a Comeback; & Jimmy Kimmel Mean Tweets

Kara Del Toro … 14 years ago, actor Tom Sizemore was kicked off the set of a movie for touching an 11-year old’s genitals … Jordin Sparks has been “secretly” married for four months … this applies to life: Diversify, like Margot Robbie … “Woman sexually assaulted 14-year-old, had baby nine months later” … more depressing news from the Penn St hazing case … so what’s up with Donald Trump Jr. and Wikileaks? … Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon are going to be on a TV series … the fanny pack is making a comeback, allegedly … the FBI is now looking into Meek Mill’s 2-4 year prison sentence because of shadiness from the judge …
Rich Rod is hoping his superstar QB Khalil Tate will help the Wildcats recruit Southern California. [Oregonian]
A new school in Arizona went with “The Phoenix” as a mascot, and now there’s an online petition that it sounds too much like “penises” when pluralized. [Salt Lake Trib]
Why the Alabama and New England football dynasties are near the end; LaVar Ball has more problems than Lonzo’s slow start; and ranking the QBs under the age of 30. [Podcast]
You know what is great for your brain? Living near the ocean. [Hack Spirit]
There’s a 15-year old Cuban pitcher who threw 96 mph. [Baseball America]
Wiffle Ball is going to the Toy Hall of Fame. [SF Chronicle]
Matthew Stafford and his wife are very likable. [SI.com]
Here’s the latest on the future of the great sports store, Dick’s Sporting Goods. [Bloomberg]
Because you’re obviously going to start working out in 2018 … this is a great read on how to build muscle and also diet right. [Outside]
I don’t care where you are on politics, but this story about Roy Moore frequenting malls in the 1980s and being banned for trying to pick up girls … yikes. [New Yorker]
They’re calling Shohei Ohtani “Japan’s Babe Ruth.” He’s 23 and stands 6-foot-4, 215-pounds. He’ll be the most coveted free agent. He allegedly can throw 100 mph and he’s a 30-home run hitter. [USA Today Sports]
Lakers star rookie Kyle Kuzma talks about not being recruited and growing up in Flint, Michigan. “It was really like a Third World country-type of feel with how it looked and depleted it was.” [The Undefeated]
Mean tweets for Jimmy Kimmel on his 50th birthday.
Grayson Allen went bananas in a win over Michigan State: 37 points.
Me and Chris Broussard debating some NBA topics.
Comments