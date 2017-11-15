Roundup: Living Near the Ocean is Good for Your Brain; Fanny Pack Making a Comeback; & Jimmy Kimmel Mean Tweets

Kara Del Toro … 14 years ago, actor Tom Sizemore was kicked off the set of a movie for touching an 11-year old’s genitals … Jordin Sparks has been “secretly” married for four months … this applies to life: Diversify, like Margot Robbie … “Woman sexually assaulted 14-year-old, had baby nine months later” … more depressing news from the Penn St hazing case … so what’s up with Donald Trump Jr. and Wikileaks? … Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon are going to be on a TV series … the fanny pack is making a comeback, allegedly … the FBI is now looking into Meek Mill’s 2-4 year prison sentence because of shadiness from the judge …

Rich Rod is hoping his superstar QB Khalil Tate will help the Wildcats recruit Southern California. [Oregonian]

A new school in Arizona went with “The Phoenix” as a mascot, and now there’s an online petition that it sounds too much like “penises” when pluralized. [Salt Lake Trib]

Why the Alabama and New England football dynasties are near the end; LaVar Ball has more problems than Lonzo’s slow start; and ranking the QBs under the age of 30. [Podcast]

You know what is great for your brain? Living near the ocean. [Hack Spirit]

There’s a 15-year old Cuban pitcher who threw 96 mph. [Baseball America]

Wiffle Ball is going to the Toy Hall of Fame. [SF Chronicle]

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Matthew Stafford and his wife are very likable. [SI.com]

Here’s the latest on the future of the great sports store, Dick’s Sporting Goods. [Bloomberg]

Because you’re obviously going to start working out in 2018 … this is a great read on how to build muscle and also diet right. [Outside]

I don’t care where you are on politics, but this story about Roy Moore frequenting malls in the 1980s and being banned for trying to pick up girls … yikes. [New Yorker]

They’re calling Shohei Ohtani “Japan’s Babe Ruth.” He’s 23 and stands 6-foot-4, 215-pounds. He’ll be the most coveted free agent. He allegedly can throw 100 mph and he’s a 30-home run hitter. [USA Today Sports]

Lakers star rookie Kyle Kuzma talks about not being recruited and growing up in Flint, Michigan. “It was really like a Third World country-type of feel with how it looked and depleted it was.” [The Undefeated]

Mean tweets for Jimmy Kimmel on his 50th birthday.

Grayson Allen went bananas in a win over Michigan State: 37 points.

Me and Chris Broussard debating some NBA topics.