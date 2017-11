LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, and Jalen Hill arrived back in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The press was waiting and mobbed the three UCLA freshmen, asking them questions they did a great job ignoring. This is pretty much what they’ll be facing for a while. Or at least until Steve Alford announces their punishment. Extra credit to the guy who yelled “Don’t answer if you’re guilty.”

Press scrum relentless as UCLA players, including LiAngelo Ball, arrive after being released by Chinese authorities pic.twitter.com/mIEhKBukcj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 15, 2017