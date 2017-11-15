Nathan Peterman Starting for Bills Over Tyrod Taylor is a Real Stunner

Usually when an NFL quarterback is benched you can kinda see it coming. The Bills’ benching Tyrod Taylor for rookie Nathan Peterman, a fifth round pick out of Pitt, does not qualify under that category.

The Bills have lost in consecutive weeks to the Jets and Saints; this past Sunday, Taylor was just 9-18 for 56 yards with zero TDs and a pick. Nevertheless, the Bills were 5-2 two weeks ago. They are still squarely in AFC playoff contention, and there had been a narrative earlier in the season that Taylor is really undervalued.

The Bills play on the road against the Chargers, who have a formidable pass rush with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, this week.

Literally two days ago, Bills coach Sean McDermott was saying he wouldn’t make this move:

Sean McDermott says he understands why fans may be calling for Nathan Peterman, but here's why he won't be replacing Tyrod Taylor. #Bills pic.twitter.com/OG6apEel4T — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 13, 2017

This was a bold move by McDermott and if it backfires there will be a lot of questions about it.