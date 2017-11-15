Rickie Fowler on Tiger Hitting it Past Him, "Oh yeah. Way by."

Tiger Woods is making yet another much anticipated return to golf in December at the Hero World Challenge. Over the last couple of months we’ve gotten a small glimpse of Tiger’s progress in his return and with every new Twitter/Instagram video his swing looks more and more relaxed. Of course there are doubters out there who believe Tiger will push himself too far too fast and screw up his body yet again, but he seems to understand that he can’t go back to the swing he had in the early 2000’s.

Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier recently asked Rickie Fowler, who has played a few practice rounds at Medalist with Tiger, if it’s true that Big Cat is hitting the ball past him. Fowler’s response may get you excited.

Asked Rickie if the rumors are true that Tiger's been hitting it by him in practice at Medalist. He said "Oh yeah. Way by." So yeah, Tiger's back — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) November 14, 2017

Of course this isn’t a huge revelation as Woods was hitting it past Fowler in last year’s Hero World Challenge, but it’s still something that Tiger fans can rally behind.