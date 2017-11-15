Young Dan Le Batard Was A Sought-After Bachelor, Almost Too Handsome

People Magazine has crowned Blake Shelton as the sexiest man alive in a decision that can only be described as perplexing and intentionally controversial. Nothing against the country singer, of course. He’s a ruggedly charming guy with a friendly smile and kind eyes.

But he is certainly no Young Dan Le Batard, once one of the most eligible bachelors of the wild Y2K times.

Just read that bio. Avid river rafter. Volunteer. What a catch.

Free idea: a 30 for 30 on his Miami-based exploits around the turn of the Millennium.