Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff has been stellar in his sophomore year. His team is 7-2, he leads the league in yards/attempt, is in the top ten in yards and rating. He’s also showing elite audible skills.

The Rams’ audibles for Jared Goff are πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ I love Sean McVay more by the day. pic.twitter.com/eK2qffOLZS β€” Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) November 16, 2017

What do Elvis, Tupac, Obama, and Ric Flair have in common? They’re all currently alive depending on who you ask.

[Rams Wire]