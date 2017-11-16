NBA USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid Says He's Just "69 Percent," But He Scored 46 and Looks 100

Joel Embiid scored a career-high 46 points in a 115-109 Philadelphia 76ers win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. He connected on14-of-20 field goal attempts, made 2-of-3 three-pointers and 16-of-19 free throws. And had 15 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 blocks. It was historic.

After the game Embiid assessed his where he was so far this season. Spoiler alert: it was a nice assessment.

He’s got a sense of humor. And it was visible when he nearly got destroyed by a Kyle Kuzma dunk attempt in the 2nd quarter. Being able to smile about something like that is what makes Embiid, Embiid.

 

