Jon Gruden is Creating His Own Rumors Now

Audio and video of Gruden bringing up Knoxville/Rocky Top unprompted on Seattle radio spot this morning pic.twitter.com/uC2DT1dKiI — Christian Lundy (@c_lundy1) November 16, 2017

Jon Gruden-to-Tennessee rumors have achieved celebrity couple mashup status with the “Grumors” re-brand. Although Gruden landing in Knoxville is still a longshot, the current ESPN analyst has left the door of opportunity slightly ajar with his recent comments, fueling more speculation.

Now it appears he’s taking on an active role creating new and interesting Grumors. Here he is bringing up the Volunteers and Rocky Top unprompted during a radio interview this morning. It’s a bit unclear how he transitioned to the topic. The important thing is that he did and people are going to notice.

The next step is creating an alias and hitting the team message boards.