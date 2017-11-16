Justin Verlander Helps Kate Upton With Workouts, Relationship Cliches

Justin Verlander won a World Series ring earlier this month so now he’s enjoying his offseason. That means never having to walk up a hill using his own strength. Instead, his wife, Kate Upton pushes him up hills on a weighted scooter because there is no offseason for swimsuit season when you’re a supermodel. The couple will appear together on Fallon on Friday night.
