Justin Verlander Helps Kate Upton With Workouts, Relationship Cliches

Justin Verlander Helps Kate Upton With Workouts, Relationship Cliches

Justin Verlander Helps Kate Upton With Workouts, Relationship Cliches

Justin Verlander won a World Series ring earlier this month so now he’s enjoying his offseason. That means never having to walk up a hill using his own strength. Instead, his wife, Kate Upton pushes him up hills on a weighted scooter because there is no offseason for swimsuit season when you’re a supermodel. The couple will appear together on Fallon on Friday night.

The ol' ball and chain #Repost @benbrunotraining ・・・ Who says romance is dead? Newlyweds @kateupton and @justinverlander are celebrating marriage and a World Series victory in the most romantic way possible: heavy sled pushes. #love

