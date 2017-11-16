NBA USA Today Sports

Lonzo Ball Benched Again to Protect Him From Being the Victim of Too Many 76ers Highlights

Lonzo Ball was benched again on Wednesday night in the Lakers loss to the 76ers. Ball left the game with 4:04 remaining in the 3rd and did not return. It was the second consecutive game where Ball sat for the entirety of the 4th quarter. He played a career-low 21-minutes. The only highlights he appeared in were his opponents’.

Ball finished with 2 points on 1-of-9 shooting to go along with 2 turnovers, 2 assists and 5 rebounds. He missed all 6 of his 3-point attempts and is now shooting just 23% from 3 this season. Most impressive is the fact that he’s shooting 11% from 3 at home.

