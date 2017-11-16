PM Roundup: Miranda Kerr, Rae Carruth's Son Turns 18, CTE Found In Living Patient

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which just realized WiFi is hard to come by in a Hawaiian rainforest.

Miranda having a Snapchat baby: Model Miranda Kerr is pregnant with husband Evan Speigel’s baby. Speigel is the co-founder of Snapchat as well as being a lucky bastard.

Carruth’s son turns 18: Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, turned 18 on Thursday. Some of you will remember that Carruth, a former Carolina Panthers first-roudn pick, never wanted his son to be born and hired a gunman to kill Adams’ mother, Cherica. Carruth is scheduled to be released from prison in 2018.

First living person diagnosed with CTE: A former NFL player (who has not been named) was the first living person be be diagnosed with CTE. The player has since passed away. This is an enormous breakthrough for studying the disease.

Tweet of the Day:

Hate to burst the bubble, but that’s Scott Bedner. He pilots Florida’s plane for a living. https://t.co/NoUJDQY8Hh — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 16, 2017

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: Jon Gruden is Creating His Own Rumors Now; “Mike & Mike” Stood the Test of Time By Using a Timeless Formula; Jared Goff is Just Having Fun With Cool Audibles Out There; NFL Week 11 Picks & Preview: The Quarterback Apocalypse Is Upon Us.

Around the Sports Internet: Arizona Coyotes under investigation for violating labor laws again; A former football player arrested in China doesn’t have UCLA or Donald Trump to help him; Expansion hockey in Houston?; Aging power hitters don’t have the value they once did.

