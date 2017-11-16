Roundup: Nick Saban Hates Pants, $450 Million Da Vinci Painting, Louise Linton's Sheet of Money

Natalie Dormer … bakery in hot water after replacing Baby Jesus with a sausage roll in a nativity scene … Trump administration reversing ban on elephant trophies from Africa … pretty cool word art of Wrigley Field … the Treasury Secretary and his wife, Louise Linton, took some pictures with new money … Donald Trump returned from Asia with a dry mouth … Terry Crews named his alleged sexual assaulter … Justice League sexed up the Amazons … Charles Manson in “grave condition” … two more women describe their unwanted interactions with Roy Moore … Gal Gadot says Brett Ratner won’t be involved with Wonder Woman 2 … Da Vinci painting goes for $450 million …
CTE confirmed for first time in a live person after exam of ex-player. [Chicago Tribune]
Joe Girardi probably would have been fired even if the Yankees had won the World Series. [ESPN]
The skinnier, faster NBA is going vegan. [Bleacher Report]
Derek Jeter and the Marlins are trying trade Giancarlo Stanton. [USA TODAY]
Robert Covington signed a $62 million extension with the 76ers. [ESPN]
Indiana’s Devonte Green made a steal while holding his shoe.
Nick Saban can’t get over the kids with the holes in their jeans.
Face-swapping technology makes creepy but kind of funny videos like this possible.
Here’s Drake telling a fan to stop groping women.
