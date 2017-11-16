Was the 2017 New York Mets Season Ruined By Mr. & Mr.s Met's Romantic Entanglements With the Syndergaard Family?

Noah Syndergaard and Mr. Met have a strange rivalry that stretches back to at least 2016. Yesterday Mr. Met posted this video showing him tossing Syndergaard’s jersey on the clubhouse floor and stomping on it. Why?
Syndergaard responded by saying that Mrs. Met had taken care of the jersey.
Coincidentally, early this season Mr. Met posed for a picture with Syndergaard’s mother.
Previous to that, on Valentine’s Day, Syndergaard implied that he had plans with Mrs. Met and Mr. Met again mentioned Syndergaard’s mother.
And before that Syndergaard tweeted about underpants to Mrs. Met.
So we have a year’s worth of these two teasing each other about Mr. Met’s wife and Noah Syndergaard’s mother. In this reality where mascots are treated like people, would the New York Mets like us to believe that Syndergaard is having sex with Mrs. Met and Mr. Met may have at least attempted to get revenge by sleeping with Syndergaard’s mother? I don’t see how else we’re supposed to interpret these messages. At the very least they are just joking about sexual intercourse between anthropomorphic baseball-headed creatures and humans.
In this very weird reality the New York Mets would like us to inhabit, is this a potential reason for the team’s struggles in 2017? The picture in the header shows Syndergaard with Mr. Met and Mrs. Met in December 2015, months after the Mets won their first National League pennant in over a decade. The next season the team lost in the Wild Card game and this year the wheels completely fell off. Is this timing a coincidence?
Comments