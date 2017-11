Surprise, surprise. Ben Roethlisberger is not into craft beer. Here he is dropping a “Dilly, Dilly” call in the middle of an audible. (And for those that might not know, “Dilly, Dilly” is a reference to a Bud Light commercial that currently airs on the television.)

