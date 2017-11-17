Brandel Chamblee and Billy Horschel Debated Tiger Woods's Swing Goals on Twitter

Brandel Chamblee has once again caught the attention, for a few minutes, of a PGA Tour pro. The Golf Channel analyst took to Twitter to critique Tiger Woods, as he often does, and claimed that in 2013 Tiger was, “Trackman-drunk,” which by all accounts is probably true as he was still in search of the perfect swing.

Chamblee shared the following side-by-side images of Tiger’s 2001 swing versus his 2013 swing, adding, “Two of Tiger’s four swing philosophies. Wide shift and upright on the left (2001) and Trackman-drunk on the right (2013). He took both to #1 in the world rankings. I’d argue the one on the left is worth studying; the one on the right is what injured him.”

Two of Tiger’s four swing philosophies. Wide shift and upright on the left (2001) and Trackman-drunk on the right (2013). He took both to #1 in the world rankings. I’d argue the one on the left is worth studying; the one on the right is what injured him. pic.twitter.com/UaDs1JP9Ny — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 16, 2017

Billy Horschel, a former FedExCup winner and 2017 Byron Nelson champ, responded to Chamblee’s Tweet with several of his own, exclaiming that Chamblee was basing his opinion solely on video and hadn’t talked to either Tiger or his then swing coach Sean Foley about their goals with this particular swing.

Chamblee would go on to back up his argument with stats, “Trapping the ball-with a lot of forward shaft lean-gives faster ball speed numbers for short to mid irons, these numbers encouraged more and more forward shaft lean. Encouraged a lean left look, which necessitated a swing left move… Trackman-drunk.”

While Horschel agreed that the forward shaft lean does help with more ball speed, he questioned whether that’s what Tiger and Foley were trying to accomplish.

“Are you sure that’s what Sean and Tiger were trying to accomplish? Doubt you talked to either of them about what they were working on. You are a ghost on the range.”

Chamblee responded that he had talked to Foley and has spent, “a lifetime on the range my friend.”

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

The two ended the conversation respectfully with a challenge, which often happens when Chamblee takes on a Tour pro on Twitter.

Chamblee, “Tell you what, you lift your left heel for a week and I’ll spend every afternoon on the range next time I’m out. Perhaps we’ll both be better off. ;-)”

Personally, I agree with Chamblee that the 2013 swing is what caused Tiger to further injure himself and his 2001 swing was more natural and put less pressure on certain parts of his body which were under more strain with the 2013 swing.

[HT Golf.com]