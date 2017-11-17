Here's ESPN Radio's 2018 Lineup, Which Features Significant Changes

The Stephen A. Smith Show will have national distribution and Will Cain will become Ryen Russillo’s permanent co-host in ESPN Radio’s 2018 weekday lineup, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Big Lead. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the person requested anonymity. Earlier this month, The Big Lead reported major changes were coming by year’s end. Today we have a clearer picture of what those changes will be.

Smith’s show, which currently airs on the New York and Los Angeles affiliates in addition to SiriusXM, will go national from 1-3 p.m. Russillo and Cain will air 3-6 p.m. Additionally, Jason Fitz will replace Israel Gutierrez alongside Sarah Spain (Spain and Fitz) from 6-9 p.m. Jalen & Jacoby will no longer air on radio but the duo will produce a regular podcast. Bomani Jones and Katie Nolan will also be creating original podcasts. Nolan’s will be weekly, the other two will have multiple episodes per week.

Weekdays will begin with Mike Golic Jr. hosting First and Last from 4-6 a.m. He’ll then join his father on the first hour of Golic and Wingo, which is replacing Mike & Mike in the 6-10 a.m. slot. The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will retain its 10 a.m.-1 p.m. position, as will Freddie and Fitzsimmons from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.