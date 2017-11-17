Jameis Winston Under Investigation by NFL for Allegedly Grabbing a Female Uber Driver's Crotch

The NFL is investigating an allegation against Jameis Winston arising out of an incident with an Uber driver in 2016, according to Buzzfeed News.

The incident is reported to have occurred in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 13, 2016. Winston was with a group of men and got into the front seat of the vehicle while the others were in the back. The female driver, identified only as “Kate,” claims that he grabbed her in the crotch, among other behaviors.

Waiting in line at the drive-thru of Los Betos Mexican Food, “he reached over and he just grabbed my crotch,” Kate said, alleging that Winston held his hand there for three to five seconds and removed it only after she looked up in shock and said, “What’s up with that?” “I wasn’t just creeped out,” said Kate, who had been driving with Uber for more than two years at that point. (She no longer drives for the service.) “I was frozen.” She described Winston as “very physically imposing.”

Buzzfeed obtained a letter sent by NFL’s special counsel for investigations, Lisa Friel, to the alleged victim: “The League has been informed that you may have been the victim of such a violation perpetrated by Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Jameis Winston. The league takes allegations of this nature very seriously and has opened an investigation into this matter.”

Winston’s representative denied the allegations.

“Kate” did not report the incident to the police, but did report it to Uber the next day, and the passenger, now identified as Winston, was banned from Uber for his behavior.

Winston, of course, had a famous incident in college where he was suspended for shouting a phrase that matches what he is now accused of doing. He also was investigated for sexual assault while at Florida State, though the delay in local authorities investigating led to no charges being brought.

Expect that Winston is facing a serious investigation here and could be looking at a lengthy suspension.