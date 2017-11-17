James Harden on Chris Paul's Return: "I'm happy to have the little midget back"

Chris Paul returned to the Houston Rockets’ lineup on Thursday night and it was a huge success. Paul had 11 points and 10 assists. James Harden scored 48. The Rockets beat the Suns, 142 – 116, and scored 90 points in the first half. After the game Harden said he was “happy to have the little midget back.”

James Harden refers to Chris Paul as "the little midget" pic.twitter.com/d3fzY7MCDQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 17, 2017

The Rockets went 10-4 with Paul out. They are now 2-0 with Paul, but before anyone gets too excited, this game was against the Phoenix Suns. This team gave up 29 points to Lonzo Ball.

The Rockets (12-4) have the second best record in the NBA and are the current #1 seed in the Western Conference.