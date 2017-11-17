James Harden on Chris Paul's Return: "I'm happy to have the little midget back"

Chris Paul returned to the Houston Rockets’ lineup on Thursday night and it was a huge success. Paul had 11 points and 10 assists. James Harden scored 48. The Rockets beat the Suns, 142 – 116, and scored 90 points in the first half. After the game Harden said he was “happy to have the little midget back.”
The Rockets went 10-4 with Paul out. They are now 2-0 with Paul, but before anyone gets too excited, this game was against the Phoenix Suns. This team gave up 29 points to Lonzo Ball.
The Rockets (12-4) have the second best record in the NBA and are the current #1 seed in the Western Conference.
Comments