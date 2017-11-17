Jerry Jones to Roger Goodell: "Bob Kraft is a p---y compared to what I'm going to do."

Jerry Jones is at war with the NFL. Ever since Roger Goodell told Jones that Ezekiel Elliott was facing a 6-game suspension over domestic violence allegations, Jones has been out to get Goodell at whatever cost. According to ESPN it all started on the initial phone call where Goodell told Jones about the impending suspension. Via ESPN:

“I’m gonna come after you with everything I have,” Jones said. Then he mentioned Deflategate. “If you think Bob Kraft came after you hard, Bob Kraft is a p—y compared to what I’m going to do.”

Ever since then Jones has been trying to block Goodell’s new contract. According to the New York Times, Jones tried to call an emergency owners meeting this month, but was denied. According to the Wall Street Journal, some other owners actually have discussed the possibility of removing Jones as owner of the Cowboys. Jones has dismissed that possibility. Though if you were going to try and oust an owner, would you tell that owner? Probably not, unless you wanted to be threatened with a fury that would make Bob Kraft look like a p—y.

