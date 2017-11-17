PM Roundup: Alison Brie, Danica Patrick's Last Rides, Serena Williams Got Married

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, putting a fancy bow on your week one link at a time.

Ali in “The Disaster Artist”: Alison Brie is in “The Disaster Artist” with husband Dave Franco. I have a few friends who have seen it and loved it, so yeah, go see it.

Danica’s last ride(s): Danica Patrick has announced she will race in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 next year before retiring.

Serena married: Serena Williams and Alex Ohanian tied the knot in New Orleans Thursday night at a star-studded wedding.

Tweet of the Day:

The Browns are the only team in the NFL to not allow a 100-yard rusher or 300-yard passer this season — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) November 16, 2017

Around the Sports Internet: The NFL’s powers are about to go to war with each other, Tailgating at LSU is just the best, Caleb Porter is walking away from the Portland Timbers; Chad Johnson should stick to FIFA and leave skateboarding to the professionals…and teenagers.

Song of the Day: