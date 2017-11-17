USA Today Sports

Roundup: Al Franken's Time in the Barrel; Lots of Cocaine; Jared Kushner Didn't Do the Homework

Roundup: Al Franken's Time in the Barrel; Lots of Cocaine; Jared Kushner Didn't Do the Homework

Roundup

Roundup: Al Franken's Time in the Barrel; Lots of Cocaine; Jared Kushner Didn't Do the Homework

LeeAnn Tweeden accuses Al Franken of kissing and groping her without consent … John Fox has worn out his welcome in Chicago … Emotional John Leguizamo interview … Marshawn Lynch is not  a roller coaster guy … The story behind that Steven Mnuchin photoDon’t feel sorry for Mercer when Alabama destroys them … Family values representative meets predictable end … Looking forward to finding out how Twitter screws this one upSylvester Stallone denies allegationJose Altuve and Giancarlo Stanton win MVPs … Skeptical about this first pot overdoseJared Kushner forgot the homework, again … House approves tax overhaul … What if Nick Saban hadn’t gone to Alabama … Fox News has banned Gene SimmonsRoundworms are no jokeGigantic Keystone Pipeline spill … Draymond Green won’t stick to sportsRafael Nadal wins defamation case … Marissa Miller.

So we all agree this was some sort of alien aircraft, right? [The Drive]

Is it just me or is that a lot of cocaine? [ABC News]

People are going insane and it’s all BIG COFFEE’s fault. [Fox News]

The good stuff like Kenny Chesney sang about.

It’s too late. The robots are going to kill us all.

Never a bad time for Barry Sanders highlights.

Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home