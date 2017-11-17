Roundup: Al Franken's Time in the Barrel; Lots of Cocaine; Jared Kushner Didn't Do the Homework

LeeAnn Tweeden accuses Al Franken of kissing and groping her without consent … John Fox has worn out his welcome in Chicago … Emotional John Leguizamo interview … Marshawn Lynch is not a roller coaster guy … The story behind that Steven Mnuchin photo … Don’t feel sorry for Mercer when Alabama destroys them … Family values representative meets predictable end … Looking forward to finding out how Twitter screws this one up … Sylvester Stallone denies allegation … Jose Altuve and Giancarlo Stanton win MVPs … Skeptical about this first pot overdose … Jared Kushner forgot the homework, again … House approves tax overhaul … What if Nick Saban hadn’t gone to Alabama … Fox News has banned Gene Simmons … Roundworms are no joke … Gigantic Keystone Pipeline spill … Draymond Green won’t stick to sports … Rafael Nadal wins defamation case … Marissa Miller.
So we all agree this was some sort of alien aircraft, right? [The Drive]
Is it just me or is that a lot of cocaine? [ABC News]
People are going insane and it’s all BIG COFFEE’s fault. [Fox News]
The good stuff like Kenny Chesney sang about.
It’s too late. The robots are going to kill us all.
Never a bad time for Barry Sanders highlights.
