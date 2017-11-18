BBQ Joint Apologizes for Spreading Grumors

All it takes a little push to get a good Jon Gruden-to-Tennessee rumor going down a hill and that’s exactly what happened Saturday evening when a guy who looked similar to the Monday Night Football analyst popped into a Knoxville BBQ restaurant with a Peyton Manning-lookin’ guy.

My college roommate is a manager at Calhoun's on the river. He confirms Gruden and Manning were there tonight. — Patrick Murray (@PatMurrayWBIR) November 18, 2017

Things really got steamrolling when the restaurant, Calhoun’s on the River, started retweeting these Grumors because, you know, Gruden and Manning enjoying a Saturday meal in the shadow of Neyland Stadium is big news.

But as with most things, this was too good to be true and the BBQ joint has issued a statement regarding its role in spreading misinformation.

We’d like to take a moment to clear things up as well as apologize. We got excited- like everyone. Please read: pic.twitter.com/AIyVvmppKC — Calhoun's 🐷🏆 (@calhouns) November 19, 2017

Gruden, by the way, is thousands of miles in Seattle prepping for Monday night’s game, per ESPN.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

For all those wondering, Jon Gruden is actually 2,500 miles away from Calhoun's … in Seattle prepping for #MNF. Production mtgs w/ the Seahawks this afternoon. https://t.co/vWwPfnhkg6 — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) November 19, 2017

Gruden dopplegangers will be walking all over Tennessee tonight. You can’t stop the Grumors, you can only hope to contain them. As always, the next one could be the real deal.