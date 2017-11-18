College Football Team Kicks Off From Opponent's 10-Yard Line

Strangest play I’ve ever seen. Kickoff from the receiving team’s 10? That was a lot of flags. Glad to be with @twinmomplus to witness our alma mater @BomberSports 27-17 win over Salisbury in #ECACD3FBFEST#d3fbpic.twitter.com/eeZHXSQSg4 — Daniel Ciolek (@deciolek) November 19, 2017

It takes a wheelbarrow-full of penalties to bring about a kickoff just 10 yards from the opponent’s end zone but amazing things are possible when a team works together. Division III Salisbury’s onside attempt caromed harmlessly for a touchback late in Ithaca’s victory tonight. That means the kick resulted a net of -10 yards, which isn’t great. Though, any time there’s a chance to recover an onside kick for a touchdown, you have to try it.