Craig T. Nelson Appeared to Really Enjoy His Time With Maria Taylor on College GameDay

ESPN’s Maria Taylor has had quite a week with coaches. On Tuesday, during a Kentucky Wildcats game John Calipari grabbed her arm a little too tightly. On Saturday was on College GameDay where her duties included escorting celebrity guest picker Craig T. Nelson to the set. Nelson really seemed to enjoy his walk with Taylor and did not appear to want to leave her side. Before he went to make his picks he gave her a big hug and kiss.

Craig Nelson, probably not the time to get all creepy with Maria Taylor considering the past few weeks pic.twitter.com/y5OX4o0tjm

— Angry Sports Bro Jack (@JackMacCFB) November 18, 2017