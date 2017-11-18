Here's a Confusingly Bad Country Music Song About (Not) Taking a Knee

Neal McCoy is a country musician you have not heard of, but now he’s taking the internet by storm with a bad anti-protest protest song called “TAKE A KNEE MY ASS.”

According to NBC4 the full title of the song is “Take a Knee, My Ass (I Won’t Take a Knee).” The iTunes page loses the punctuation. The cover image for the single adds an ellipsis and two exclamation points, but loses the parenthetical. Not that it matters. The same song by any other name would be just as dumb.

McCoy debuted the song a couple weeks ago at a sparsely attended concert in Branson, Missouri. It should be noted that McCoy did not write the song. He mentions that in the long preamble which also features him asking the crowd to borrow some glasses so he can read the lyrics.

Seriously though. Don’t watch this video.