John Elway on Denver's Issues This Year: "I Think We Got a Little Bit Soft"

The Denver Broncos have been in a tailspin this year, losing five straight games. Since blasting the Dallas Cowboys in week 2 (a game that looks more and more like an anomaly), the offense has managed 100 points in their last seven games, while going from Trevor Siemian to Brock Osweiler at quarterback.

Nevertheless, John Elway has diagnosed the real problem, getting soft and failing to properly regulate the breathing.

John Elway's full quote when asked what he believes went wrong this season for the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/XqwAMeM3cS — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 18, 2017

So yes, the problem is not failure to identify and provide a quarterback. It’s softness. Denver’s defense has been beaten the last two weekends by two of the best offenses in the NFL, but they had not allowed 300 total yards in any game before then and still had a losing record.

I’ll also point out that it’s important to exhale. Exhaling is a vital life function and they should continue to do that.